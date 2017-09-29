Stars and Strings

The Third annual Stars and String is November 15th at the Chicago Theater! This years line up includes Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of ticket to Stars and Strings!

The contest begins on Friday 9/29 and ends on Monday 11/10 at 10am. One (1) total winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 11/10 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $200.

