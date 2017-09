Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow teamed up for a little Apple Music Carpool Karaoke.

The two decided to have some fun and ditched the car to play a few bars on lower Broadway in Nashville.

“Let’s see how many gigs we can do in a half an hour!” Crow suggests.

Check out the snippet below – you’ll see them sing Crow’s 1999 hit “All I Wanna Do.”