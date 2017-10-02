Chris Young Hid Out in Trailer Behind Stage During Las Vegas Shooting

Chris Young reveals that he was backstage at Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas when gunshot rang out.

The country star says he took cover in a backstage trailer.

“Spent I don’t know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage … know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire …” Young said on Twitter. “I’m literally shaking still.”

Jason Aldean was the headliner, closing out the three-day concert at the Madalay Bay Resort.

When he realized the “popping” sound was actually gun shots, he ran offstage. His crew hid behind the stage equipment and his tour bus has several bullet holes.

Thankfully, both country stars were unharmed.

The terrorist, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed more than 50 concertgoers and injured 515.

He was shooting from the 32nd floor of his hotel.

“Why,” Young continues. “I’m not gonna say anything else other than I’m lucky to be alive. As are many others … and so many people are gone … this is heartbreaking.”

Sunday’s lineup also included Jake Owen, Luke Combs and Kane Brown.