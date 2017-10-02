Concertgoer Says Woman Told Crowd They Were Going to Die Before The Mass Shooting

How disturbing!

A concertgoer told news media that roughly 45 minutes before the mass shooting, an unidentified woman pushed her way to the front of the crowd at Route 91 Harvest festival and told people they were going to die.

The witness, who was in Vegas celebrating her 21st birthday, described the incident stating, “There was a lady who pushed her way forward into the concert venue into the first row. She started messing with another lady and told us we are all going to die tonight. It was about 45 minutes before the shots were actually fired, then she was escorted out by security.”

Terrifying. Woman celebrating 21st birthday was in front row. Says another woman came during show & told everyone they were going to die. pic.twitter.com/kwe00GMmqR — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) October 2, 2017

As you know, less than an hour later, Stephen Paddock opened fire on more than 30,000 attendees killing 58 and injuring 515 during Jason Aldean’s performance.

Her story has not been verified. Read more HERE!