Garth Brooks sends powerful message, plays acoustic song following Las Vegas tragedy

Garth Brooks released a video honoring Las Vegas, the victims, the victims’ families, the artists and their crews, the fans and their courage. He touched on an aspect of the tragedy that we’re sure is on all artists’ minds, but Garth said it best:

“I can’t imagine the people, the artists that have gigs tonight. And I know you’re probably wondering what to do.”

What Garth said next is something that will stick with me:

“The show must go on… When things go bad, doctors go to work, when things go bad, policemen go to work, when things go bad, music & musicians go to work… Things have gone bad, they need music, they need the power of that healing.”