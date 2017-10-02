Tragedy In Vegas: At Least 50 People At Jason Aldean Concert Dead In Shooting

At least 50 people attending a Jason Aldean performance were killed and hundreds wounded in a mass shooting overnight in Las Vegas.

Tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives as the gunman fired from a hotel several yards from the venue.

Police said the gunman was found dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Jason posted on Instagram, saying “Tonight has been beyond horrific. … #heartbroken #stopthehate”