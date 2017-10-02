Jason Aldean releases a statement of unity following Las Vegas shooting

By Kimmie Caruba
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: Recording artist Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Jason Aldean was the artist performing on the Route 91 Harvest Festival stage when a gunman began shooting into the thousands of country fans there for the end of the 3-day festival. Video circulating on the internet shows Aldean continuing to perform as the first shots rang out, before quickly running off stage.

Late Monday night, Aldean released another statement as the death toll climbed to 59 with 527 injured.

His first statement came in the hours following the shooting:

His pregnant wife Brittany was also in attendance at the show:

