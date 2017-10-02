Jason Aldean’s Crew Hid Behind Stage Equipment in Vegas Shooting, Bus Has Bullet Holes

Terror erupted at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas where a gunman opened fire on more than 30,000 concert -goers.

Footage shows Jason Aldean running off the stage mid-performance after realizing that there is an active shooter.

A source told US Weekly that Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr were put into a police vehicle after the shooting and driven away.

“Brittany and Jason are both safe. Brittany was there at the concert with Jason,” the source said. “They both, including his entire team, are still in shock. They can’t believe this happened to all those innocent people.”

The source reveals that the crew his behind the equipment amid the shooting.

His tour bus, which was in the line of fire, has bullet holes.

Aldean spoke out about the tragedy via Instagram writing, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

For those looking to locate missing loved ones, authorities said to call 1-866-535-5654.