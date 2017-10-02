LANCO: “We left Vegas the day of the shooting”

The Route 91 Harvest Festival is a massive 3-day concert, and in addition to the thousands of fans that were in attendance, there were also many artists and their crews. It’s been chaos figuring out who is safe and who were killed in the incomprehensible tragedy that descended on Las Vegas.

LANCO was one of those bands that had been in Las Vegas, but were lucky enough to have left a couple of hours prior to the incident.

It’s chilling to look back at what had been such happy moments that turned into such darkness in an instant.