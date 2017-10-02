Luke Combs performing “Used to You” to honor Las Vegas victims

Luke Combs was one of the artists at the Route 91 Harvest festival that was attacked by a lone gunman.

He gave a first-hand account of the tragedy in a call to the TODAY show Monday morning.

Luke Combs is standing strong after the horrific experience, however, and paid tribute to the victims in a special performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Originally set to record a performance to air later this fall on the show, Jimmy asked Luke to sing a tribute instead, to which Luke “immediately agreed.”

“Fans, it is the blessing of my life to get to make music with you and for you every day.”