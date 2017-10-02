Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting

By Scott T. Sterling

The mayor of Nashville, Megan Barry, along with Sarah Trahern, CEO of CMA and Butch Spyridon, president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, have released a joint statement announcing that a vigil to honor those lost in Las Vegas has been planned for tonight (Oct. 2).

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music,” reads the statement.

“Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible.”

In an effort to offer Nashvillians an opportunity to show their love for the victims of this deadly shooting, a vigil is planned for Monday, October 2 at 6PM at Ascend Amphitheater. Free parking will be available at Nissan Stadium Lot R. Further details about the vigil will be announced later in the day.

Las Vegas Metro PD has set up a hotline to assist with anyone searching for missing family and friends. That number is 866-535-5654.

The Vegas police also advise those wishing to donate blood to visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara Las Vegas, NV 89117.