Police Say There Is No Link Between Chicago and Vegas Shooting

Those worried that the Las Vegas shooting may pose a threat to Chicago don’t need to be concerned.
The Chicago Police Department said that there are no links between the mass shooting in Vegas and Chicago.
They also don’t believe the shooting is part of a larger terror attack.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi cancelled all police events Monday following the shooting stating that the focus should be on Vegas and the victims.
Chicago police, politicians and lawmakers also expressed their condolences.
On Sunday night, during the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on 30,000 attendees from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.
Jason Aldean was closing out the show as more than 50 people were killed and 400 injured in what is now being considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S history!