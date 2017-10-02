US99 First Listen with Chris Janson at Joe’s LIVE

US*99 presents an exclusive new event series called the US*99 First Listen concert!

Chris Janson’s brand new album ‘Everybody,’ is now available! Purchase it now and you will receive a download of the album PLUS a ticket for the US*99 First Listen concert with Chris Janson on October 23rd at Joe’s Live in Rosemont.

In addition to new music, you’ll also get to hear favorites like ‘Buy Me a Boat,’ ‘Holdin’ Her’ ‘Fix a Drink,’ and many more. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. It’s only $15 and you get the new album and a ticket to the show!

SPONSORED BY BLUE CHIP CASINO, HOTEL AND SPA IN MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA AND COORS LIGHT