Video Shows Jason Aldean Cutting Performance, Running Offstage as Shooting Erupts

This video is terrifying but shows the reality for more than 30,000 concertgoers in Las Vegas last night.

During Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, a gunman opened fire killing 58 and injuring 400.

A video just surfaced showing Aldean cut his performance short when he realizes that the “popping” noise is actually more than a hundred rounds of shots.

Some social media users called him a “coward” for running off stage but many have come to his defense saying it was natural instinct.

“I don’t think at first [Aldean] could even hear the shots that were going off until I think someone maybe in his crew said, ‘Hey, you need to get off stage and run back here,'” fellow country artist Jake Owen told Good Morning America.

Owen performed at the festival before Aldean and explained his side of the story.

“We had to run a decent amount of distance. We actually had to hop a fence to get out. Luckily there were people assisting, people hopping over this wall that we hopped, and we were lucky we got out,” he said. “It didn’t sound like it was coming from inside of the venue. It sounded like it was coming from closer to Las Vegas boulevard.”

Aldean himself opened up about the tragedy on Instagram writing, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

For those looking to locate missing loved ones, authorities said to call 1-866-535-5654.