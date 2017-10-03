A Few Words, After An Awful 24 Hours For Our Country Music Family

Words I wrote to open the show today:
So much sadness yesterday. Now more than 24 hours out, we’re still beginning to let it all soak in. I was in bed last night at 9:30, with melatonin to try and make sure I’d sleep. But I kept waking up to the sounds we all heard yesterday in all those videos.
This morning, making the kids’ lunches, getting them out to school, taking the Metra downtown, having time in my thoughts … what really struck me was the courage of the first responders. The courage of the country music fans who are just like you and me. Helping one another. In a place they were all excited to go to, for their love of country music. Just like you and I have done countless times in Chicago.
Garth Brooks said some great words yesterday that resonated with me as well:
“When things go bad, doctors go to work. When things go bad, policemen go to work. When things go bad, music & musicians go to work … they need ya. Things have gone bad, they need music, they need the power of that healing. The show must go on … start spreading the love, the greatest power that music holds, which is the power to heal.”
I truly believe these words, for all of us. Lots of love from me to you. Again, for all of us.
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️