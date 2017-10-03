A Few Words, After An Awful 24 Hours For Our Country Music Family

Words I wrote to open the show today:

So much sadness yesterday. Now more than 24 hours out, we’re still beginning to let it all soak in. I was in bed last night at 9:30, with melatonin to try and make sure I’d sleep. But I kept waking up to the sounds we all heard yesterday in all those videos.

This morning, making the kids’ lunches, getting them out to school, taking the Metra downtown, having time in my thoughts … what really struck me was the courage of the first responders. The courage of the country music fans who are just like you and me. Helping one another. In a place they were all excited to go to, for their love of country music. Just like you and I have done countless times in Chicago.