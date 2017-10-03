Big & Rich Recall Meeting Las Vegas Shooting Victim Hours Before the Show

Before tragedy struck Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, Big & Rich were casually meeting some of their biggest fans before their performance.

They recalled meeting a 25-year-old fan just hours before he was murdered by gunman Stephen Paddock, who opened fire during Jason Aldean’s set killing 59 people and injuring over 500.

“One guy that was in our meet-and-greet before the show, 25-year-old kid, passed away,” Rich told E! News in an exclusive interview.“We had just met him before the show, but this bright-eyed kid was so excited to meet Big & Rich. And he was one of the guys, you know just shook his hand a couple hours before that.”

Rich continues, “It’s unthinkable.”

The country duo performed about 90 minutes before the shooting began and were at a bar in Vegas when the shooting began.

They have set up a GoFund Me for the victims and their families:

