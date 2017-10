Big & Rich Recall Meeting Las Vegas Shooting Victim Hours Before the Show

“One guy that was in our meet-and-greet before the show, 25-year-old kid, passed away,” Rich told E! News in an exclusive interview. “We had just met him before the show, but this bright-eyed kid was so excited to meet Big & Rich. And he was one of the guys, you know just shook his hand a couple hours before that.”

Rich continues, “It’s unthinkable.”

The country duo performed about 90 minutes before the shooting began and were at a bar in Vegas when the shooting began.

They have set up a GoFund Me for the victims and their families: