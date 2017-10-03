Emotional Video Shows Big & Rich Singing “God Bless America” with Crowd Hour Before Shooting

So. many. chills.

About an hour before a gunman opened fire on Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, performers Big & Rich led the crowd in singing “God Bless America.”

Concert-goers held up their phones, creating a sea of lights as they belted out the patriotic song with the country duo. Some for the last time.

The emotional video is an example of American unity, as Big & Rich put it.

Watching it will make you weep, considering you know that shortly after, 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a 64-year-old terrorist shot at the crowd from the Mandalay Bay’s 32nd floor.

This is a POWERFUL moment of American unity. It's time to unify. We love the fans and are heartbroken #prayforvegas pic.twitter.com/ZNd5vBliRB — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 3, 2017

Big & Rich have set up a GoFundMe for victims and have raised more than $3 million of their $4 million goal

Like the patriotic tune states, God Bless America.