Little Big Town Gets USA Chant from Scottish Crowd Following Vegas Tragedy

By Scott T. Sterling

Halfway around the world in Scotland, country music fans showed their solidarity with the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas.

Little Big Town shared a Twitter video taken from the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in Scotland last night (Oct. 2), with the packed crowd chanting “USA!” at the stage, and one audience member holding up an American flag.

Singer Kimberly Schlapman is seen addressing the crowd, saying that the band and crew are holding everyone in Las Vegas close to their hearts, and that they were there to “do what country music does, which is love.”

“Wish you could feel the love from Scotland last night. It was powerful and emotional & we’re gonna do everything we can to spread it around,” the band wrote.

Watch the clip below.