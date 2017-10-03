Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kathy From Plano

Kathy from Plano recently got a parking ticket that cost her a $100 bucks.
Did she recoup that hundred dollars with a win over Roman this morning in the College of Country Knowledge?
You can get your chance at beating Roman!
Today’s questions and answers:
- Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Tish have officially called off their divorce. Their daughter Miley is a coach on what TV show? (The Voice)
- This artist, who is the best-selling female artist in country music history, just released her first album in 15 years the other day. It’s called “Now.” Who is she? (Shania Twain)
- Taylor Swift sent rapper Cardi B flowers after her new song knocked Taylor out of the #1 spot on the Billboard charts. What Taylor song was it? (Look What You Made Me Do)
- This “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours” singer credits a lot of his success to the internet and to word of mouth from the college students he’s played in front of. Who is he? (Luke Combs)
- This singer says his daughter Willa is very protective of her new baby sister Ada. Who is the father of these two little girls? (Thomas Rhett)