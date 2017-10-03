Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kathy From Plano

Kathy from Plano recently got a parking ticket that cost her a $100 bucks.

Did she recoup that hundred dollars with a win over Roman this morning in the College of Country Knowledge?

Today’s questions and answers:

  1. Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Tish have officially called off their divorce. Their daughter Miley is a coach on what TV show? (The Voice)
  2. This artist, who is the best-selling female artist in country music history, just released her first album in 15 years the other day. It’s called “Now.” Who is she? (Shania Twain)
  3. Taylor Swift sent rapper Cardi B flowers after her new song knocked Taylor out of the #1 spot on the Billboard charts. What Taylor song was it? (Look What You Made Me Do)
  4. This “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours” singer credits a lot of his success to the internet and to word of mouth from the college students he’s played in front of. Who is he? (Luke Combs)
  5. This singer says his daughter Willa is very protective of her new baby sister Ada. Who is the father of these two little girls? (Thomas Rhett)
