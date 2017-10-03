Ryan Hurd On The Shootings In Las Vegas: ‘Music Is Healing’

In the wake of the shootings this past weekend in Las Vegas, Stylz and Roman asked Ryan Hurd if he still wanted to do music festivals.

While he admitted that the thought has crossed his mind, he told them that he still will because, as he said, “music is healing.”

Hurd’s fiancee, Maren Morris, actually played that same festival, but on Saturday, the day before the shooting.

Hurd played the Route 91 Festival is Vegas the year before and had nothing but compliments for how the security was handled.

“It’s impossible to plan for something like this,” he said.

Ryan will actually be in the Chicagoland area Sunday for a free show at Ballydoyle Irsih Pub in Aruora, IL for US*99’s Miller Lite New Country on Tap.

He’ll also be there with a brand new hair style too!

He’s cut his trademark long hair and Stylz and Roman found out if he needed to OK it with his fiancee before he did!