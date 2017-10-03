“The Voice” Stands in Unity with Vegas Shooting Victims

On Monday The Voice addressed the tragic shooting that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Since the episode was pre-recorded weeks ago, the stars themselves weren’t able to comment on it specifically, but the Twitter account posted a message of “unity.”

“# TheVoice stands in unity with all those affected, and hopes the power of music will continue to inspire, comfort and bring us together,” they wrote.

#TheVoice stands in unity with all those affected, and hopes the power of music will continue to inspire, comfort and bring us together. pic.twitter.com/N6uNfwhPLn — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 3, 2017

Most of the judges did speak out through their personal social media pages however.

Miley Cyrus, who is currently celebrating “Miley Week” on Fallon Tonight, dedicated the episode and her performance of “The Climb” to the victims:

In honor of the lives lost,injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning pic.twitter.com/D5nzfxgMqZ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2017

Blake Shelton, who is a crucial part of the country music community, was understandably at a loss for words:

My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night. I don't even know anymore… Why? — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 2, 2017

Adam Levine posted his condolences on Instagram:

Jennifer Hudson said that the world needs prayers right now and sang an emotional rendition of “Hallelujah.”

This world . Jesus we need your more now than ever. Praying for #Vegas — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 2, 2017