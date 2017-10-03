“The Voice” Stands in Unity with Vegas Shooting Victims

On Monday The Voice addressed the tragic shooting that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Since the episode was pre-recorded weeks ago, the stars themselves weren’t able to comment on it specifically, but the Twitter account posted a message of “unity.”
“#TheVoice stands in unity with all those affected, and hopes the power of music will continue to inspire, comfort and bring us together,” they wrote.
Most of the judges did speak out through their personal social media pages however.
Miley Cyrus, who is currently celebrating “Miley Week” on Fallon Tonight, dedicated the episode and her performance of “The Climb” to the victims:
Blake Shelton, who is a crucial part of the country music community, was understandably at a loss for words:
Adam Levine posted his condolences on Instagram:
Jennifer Hudson said that the world needs prayers right now and sang an emotional rendition of “Hallelujah.”