The CBS Chicago Cares Disaster Relief Telethon is tomorrow!

How can YOU help those impacted by recent natural disasters? Watch the #CBSChicagoCares Telethon and donate at cbschicago.com/redcross!

If you want to chat with one of the US*99 jocks, they’ll be on site to take your calls and donations!

Drew Walker will be answering phones from 8am – 9am, Doug Stylz from Stylz and Roman in the mornings will be there from 10:30am – 11:30am, Mike Kasper will be there from 1pm – 2pm, and Kimmie Caruba from 5pm – 6pm!

Together we can make a difference!