It’s October Which Means A New Chili Recipe Every Day!

My wife Jill has deemed October as “ChiliTober” … a new, experimental chili recipe every day, and I’m already lovin’ it.
Today’s entry? Three Bean Chili With Wild Blueberries!
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup (total) dried beans, split peas & lentils
1 onion, diced
1 zucchini, sliced
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
1 small shallot, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup minced white button mushrooms
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1/2 cup frozen (or fresh from the farmers’ market!) wild blueberries
1 heaping tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare the dried beans by soaking them overnight in a bowl of water in the fridge.
- Pour the grapeseed oil into a large pot on the stovetop, using medium heat for one minute.
- Add the garlic and shallot, then saute.
- Add the mushrooms and beans, let them cook for a few minutes.
- Now pour in the blueberries, tomatoes, spices and salt, stirring gently to combine them all.
- Bring the mixture up to simmer and cook for 30 minutes.
Garnish with cilantro, plain Greek yogurt … or our favorites, fresh avocado & Fritos Corn Chips!