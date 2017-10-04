It’s October Which Means A New Chili Recipe Every Day!

My wife Jill has deemed October as “ChiliTober” … a new, experimental chili recipe every day, and I’m already lovin’ it.

Today’s entry? Three Bean Chili With Wild Blueberries!

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup (total) dried beans, split peas & lentils

1 onion, diced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

1 small shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup minced white button mushrooms

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1/2 cup frozen (or fresh from the farmers’ market!) wild blueberries

1 heaping tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the dried beans by soaking them overnight in a bowl of water in the fridge. Pour the grapeseed oil into a large pot on the stovetop, using medium heat for one minute. Add the garlic and shallot, then saute. Add the mushrooms and beans, let them cook for a few minutes. Now pour in the blueberries, tomatoes, spices and salt, stirring gently to combine them all. Bring the mixture up to simmer and cook for 30 minutes.

Garnish with cilantro, plain Greek yogurt … or our favorites, fresh avocado & Fritos Corn Chips!