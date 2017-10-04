Kane Brown’s birthday gift to his mom is extra special this year

By Kimmie Caruba
Facebook/Kane Brown

So many people and families found themselves in a limbo of information in the immediate aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting. Kane Brown was one of the artists that had performed at Route 91 Harvest Festival that night, and had luckily left minutes before the terror began.

We can’t even begin to imagine how Kane Brown’s mom (and so many other loved ones of those at the festival) felt waking up to the news and their panic while trying to locate them to see if they were safe.

Kane’s mom also happened to have her car repossessed the same day given that she only makes $9.75 an hour. 😦

But anyone who knows Kane, knows what a huge heart he has, and he came through taking all of her worries away in the greatest sense of the word.

The absolute sweetest.

22281965 1594341937293285 7952002173278415262 n Kane Browns birthday gift to his mom is extra special this year

Kane Brown bought his mom a new car for her birthday after hers was repossessed.
Facebook/Kane Brown

Comments

Leave a Reply

