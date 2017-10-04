Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Lexie From Gurnee

Florida Georgia Line on the dance charts?

Chris Stapleton hanging out with a member of N’Sync?

What country music superstar just signed on to be a judge on American Idol?

That’s just a sampling of some of the questions both contestant Lexie and Roman faced in this morning’s  edition of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Your chance at playing is as simple as emailing Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s questions and answers:

  1. Chris Stapleton performed with Justin Timberlake during a recent festival show in Tennessee. Timberlake was famously part of what boyband? (N’Sync)
  2. Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley now have a hit on the Dance charts thanks to their collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld on the song “Let Me Go.” What group do Hubbard and Kelley make up? (Florida Georgia Line)
  3. Faith Hill is the executive producer of Kellie Pickler’s new talk show that airs on CMT. What is the name of the show? (Pickler and Ben)
  4. This “Legends” singer says she’s got the venue….she’s got the dress…and is totally ready for her upcoming wedding. Who is she? (Kelsea Ballerini)
  5. Even though they haven’t picked the third judge…it’s official that Luke Bryan will join Katy Perry as a judge on this reality show singing competition. What its name? (American Idol)
