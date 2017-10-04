Stylz & Roman Want Your Blood! (They’re Holding A Blood Drive This Friday!)

Between the hurricanes, natural disasters and, most recently, the mass shooting in Las Vegas, there’s a desperate need for blood.

That’s why Stylz and Roman is hooking up with LifeSource to hold a blood drive this Friday.

Stylz will be at the Arlington Heights LifeSource location from 11 AM until 1 PM on Friday.

Then Roman will be at the LifeSource location inside the Thompson Center from 1 PM to 3 PM.

You can visit any Chicagoland LifeSource location, but you need to register first, which you can do here.

They also talked to Kathleen from LifeSource about exactly what it entails.

She also tried to ease any apprehension that Roman may have about giving blood, because he’s definitely not a fan of needles!