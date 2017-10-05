Cole Swindell Shares ‘You Should Be Here’ Cover By Vegas Shooting Victim

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Cole Swindell has offered praise and support of a cover version of his song “You Should Be Here” recorded by a fan who was killed in the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas.

Related: Cole Swindell Begins Work on New Album



“This is Brennan Stewart.. HUGE country music fan,” Swindell posted on his Facebook page along with a photo of Stewart. “He was 1 of the 59 that never made it home Sunday night. I’ve seen his cover of ‘You Should Be Here’ and it’s absolutely heartbreaking. I will be thinking of him and the others who lost their lives every time I sing that song.. hope to connect with his family when I’m in Vegas in December.”

Brennan was remembered by his sister, Kelly Stewart, as a someone who “rarely missed an opportunity to attend a country concert” to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

See Swindell’s post and Brennan Stewart’s version of “You Should Be Here” below.