Former Marine Took Truck, Drove Las Vegas Victims To Hospital During Shooting

By Kasper

A Marine veteran jumped into action in Las Vegas when a shooter open fired on Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday night. Taylor Winston credits his military background when he sprang to help concertgoers climb over a fence to safety when the shooting occurred.

He found keys inside a truck in the parking lot, piled some of the wounded and took off to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

Winston, who was honorably discharged in 2011 as a sergeant, estimated he transported “20 to 30 people” to the hospital that night.

Watch his emotional recollection of that night below.

