Jason Aldean’s Wife Addresses Vegas Shooting in Emotional Instagram Post

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Kerr is breaking her silence on the mass shooting that took place during his headlining performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Vegas over the weekend.

“It’s been hard to process what happened the other night … Still feel like I’m in a daze,” she began. “First and foremost, thank you to the first responders. It amazed me at the time and still continues to — these people completely put everyone else’s lives before theirs and we are all forever grateful.

Kerr, who is pregnant with their first child, was actually at the show but not near her husband, who was performing on stage.

When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay,” she explained. “As you can imagine, my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same.”

Video recordings show that when the gunfire first started, Aldean was unaware. When he heard it, he bolted off the stage.

“As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past … all I could think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby,’” she continued. “We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. (Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from … Nothing) We were the lucky ones.”

You could definitely call them lucky because during the attack, 59 people lost their lives and more than 500 were injured making this the deadliest shooting in modern US history.

Took me a while to be able to write these words… thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and I… Means the world to us💙 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

“I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel of the ones who are no longer with us,” she said. “May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers.”

Aldean has been deeply affected by the events and cancelled his upcoming three shows out of respect for those who lost their lives.

We are just grateful that all three – Aldean, Kerr and their unborn baby – are all safe and sound.