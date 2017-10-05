Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Justin From Uptown

Head just north of Lakeview and you’ll find the Uptown neighborhood and today’s contestant Justin!
Was Justin able to give Roman his 21st loss, or did Roman increase his winning record from 210 to 211?
You can get your chance at competing in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge by emailing Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s questions and answers:
- Pop singer Harry Styles performed at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium last week and did a cover of the song “Girl Crush.” Who did that song originally? (Little Big Town)
- Lady Antebellum had to cancel some upcoming shows in South Africa citing Hillary Scott’s pregnancy as the reason why. How many members of Lady A are expecting babies? (Two)
- Maren Morris shared a Thank You note on Instagram that she wrote to this headlining artist, who she toured with this summer. Who was the note to? (Sam Hunt)
- This “Blown Away” singer says she was in total fan girl mode while performing at the 40th Anniversary of Reba McEntire’s Opry debut the other day. Who is she? (Carrie Underwood)
- What country music legend, who has had over 60 #1 hits and has been nominated for more CMA and ACM awards than any other artist, goes by the nickname of King George? (George Strait)