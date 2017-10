Singer Lindsey Ell admitted in a recent interview with Stylz and Roman that she once shaved her legs in an airport bathroom.

She told them that she was wearing a dress and realized once she got to the airport that she hadn’t shaved her legs, so she figured she’d do it right then and there!

Apparently this happens more often than you think!

Stylz and Roman talked to several women this morning who got ready in some pretty weird places!