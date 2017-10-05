Vegas Shooter Booked Hotel Rooms Overlooking Lollapalooza

This hits so close to home!

Sources have found that the Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock had booked hotel rooms overlooking Lollapolooza only a couple months before the Vegas massacre.

Two “view only” rooms were booked at the Blackstone Hotel during the first weekend of August that had a phenomenal view overlooking the four-day festival and the stages where bands performed.

Luckily, he never showed up to his reservation.

Tragedy can strike anywhere and we are just so grateful it wasn’t at a festival with an estimated 400,000 people.

Check out the map and details here.

And see how you can help Vegas and the victims HERE!

