We are so here for this!

Country music fans will be thrilled to know “it couple” Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are teaming up for their FIRST-EVER album together.

The artists announced the news this morning, which is also their 21st wedding anniversary.

The album, titled The Rest of Our Life, will drop Nov. 17 and contain 11 songs, including new single “The Rest of Our Life,” which they just released.

If you want to see the music video, you need to watch ASAP because it’ll only be available on Amazon Music Unlimited for the next 48 hours!

You can also stream the single and download it with your digital pre-order.

One can only dream of having a relationship like theirs!