Healthy Overload – McDonald’s Testing New Vegan Burger

When you think of healthy food, you don’t necessary think of McDonald’s.

Many fast food joints have been offering up “healthier” menu items to entice customers but McDonald’s just made a move that might be a game changer!

The chain is testing a vegan burger called the McVegan.

The meat-less burger is available for a limited time from October 4 – November 21 at select locations in Finland.

If the burger proves to be a hit, it will roll out to menus nationwide.

Seeing as many people are cutting meat out of their diets and looking for healthier alternatives, it seems like a move that’s been a long time coming.

I personally don’t even eat anything but black bean burgers anymore because I prefer the taste so I would love to give this a taste!

According to the Finnish website, the burger includes a soy patty and can be served with vegas fries!

Would you give it a taste test?

