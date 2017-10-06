Kip Moore Honors Tom Petty In His Own Special Way!

By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: acoustic concerts, Europe, Kip Moore, Learning To Fly, RIP, Tom Petty
Credit: Kip Moore

It was an awful week for music lovers everywhere.

One of our favorite guys Kip Moore honored Tom Petty this week overseas in Manchester, with his own amazing version of “Learning To Fly” …

Chills.

