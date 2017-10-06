Kip Moore Honors Tom Petty In His Own Special Way!

Tom Petty influenced so many in music, and I was definitely one of those. My buddy Tom Pritchett turned me on to his music when I was about 15. He had a low riding Honda prelude that had a stereo system I've yet to see matched and he would crank this song as loud as it would go… we felt like kings riding those back roads and Petty was the reason for that feeling…. thank u Tom for all the inspiration. RIP #manchester

