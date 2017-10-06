Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Danielle From Garfield Ridge

Did Danielle make Garfield Ridge, which is a neighborhood near Midway Airport, proud?
She enrolled into Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning, but did she graduate?
You can try to take Roman to school by emailing Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s questions and answers;
- Karen Fairchild says that part of the reason they chose Kacey Musgraves as an opener for their upcoming tour is because they think she’s going to be around for a long, long, long time. What group is Fairchild a part of? (Little Big Town)
- Gwen Stefani must really love Blake Shelton. She revealed recently that she has shoes with his face on them! What is the name of the group that Stefani is the lead singer of? (No Doubt)
- The song “Look What You Made Me Do” has over 400 million views on YouTube…and even Ellen DeGenres has done a parody of the music video. What singer is behind that song? (Taylor Swift)
- Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow decided to ditch singing in the car and instead sang in some Nashville honky-tonks on the latest episode of this series…which was originally part of The Late Late Show with James Corden. What show is it? (Carpool Karaoke)
- This “Love You Like That” singer’s new tour, which he’s calling the Long Way From the Freeway Tour, will stop in Champaign on October 21st and Geneva on October 22nd. Who is he? (Canaan Smith)