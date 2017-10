Stylz had a bunch of people over for a BBQ the other day and was just ready to fire up his grill.

Well, he was ready, but couldn’t cook anything because he had no propane left in the tank on his grill!

Opps!  Major party fail right there!

So what did these Stylz and Roman listeners forget?

Here’s a hint: you won’t be able to tap that keg while you listen to this!