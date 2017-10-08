Heartland Animal Shelter Celebrates 15 Years of Saving Animals at the Crystal Paw Gala!

Stephanie Muller, Shelter Manager of Heartland Animal Shelter of Northbrook, called in to discuss the Crystal Paw Gala, a huge celebration in honor of saving homeless animals for the last 15 years.

Since first opening its doors in 2002, Heartland Animal Shelter has found homes for approximately 10,000 cats and dogs. What an amazing accomplishment over the last 15 years! To celebrate, they’re hosting their largest fundraiser of the year: The Crystal Paw Gala! It will be held at the Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield on Saturday, October 21st.

Doors open at 6:00 pm, when guests will enjoy appetizers while perusing the silent auction. Bid on over 70 items to please you or your pet! Dinner begins at 7:30, followed by the wine cork pull, a crowd favorite! Guests may also bid on items during the live auction. You could go home with a vacation package to the Florida Keys, a downtown overnight package, diamond jewelry, Cubs tickets, and more!

Primarily a volunteer-based non-profit organization, Heartland thrives on the generosity of members of the community who have donated their time, money, and supplies to benefit the animals at the shelter. Whether you adopt one of their dogs or cats, foster an animal in need, or contribute to their fundraising efforts, you’re helping save animals’ lives! Attending or donating in honor of this year’s Crystal Paw Gala is a perfect way to support Heartland Animal Shelter. Get your tickets for the Gala here.

Folks interested in adopting, now is the perfect time! October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog Month, and Heartland has some terrific promotions going on all month long! Click here for more info.

I adopted my cat Cinnabon from Heartland almost two years ago. Together, we just celebrated her 14th birthday! In the last couple years, she’s come such a long way, and has really opened up to me! Adopting a shelter pet is one of the most rewarding things a person can do, so go check out their animals! They’re open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, on Saturdays from 1:00 – 5:00 PM, and on Sundays from 12:00 – 4:00 PM.

Get your tickets now and take a look at more upcoming events at heartlandanimalshelter.net.

MORE HEARTLAND ANIMAL SHELTER EVENTS

MORE WEEKEND JOURNAL PODCASTS

MORE FROM LAURA TAYLOR