Help Senior Pets at the Silver Paws Gala!

Lisa Senafe, founder of Bentley’s Pet Stuff, called up Laura Taylor to chat about the annual Silver Paws Gala to benefit Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoptions!

This year’s baseball-themed Silver Paws Gala in Hoffman Estates is sure to be one to remember!

Not only will you be raising money for Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoptions, a Palatine animal shelter that finds homes for older pets, but you’ll also enjoy champagne, appetizers, dinner, dessert, open bar, raffle prizes, live music, and auction prizes. And, you’ll get to meet some adoptable pooches!

It’s all happening on Saturday, October 21st from 6:00 – 11:00 PM at the Chicago Marriott Northwest in Hoffman Estates (4800 Hoffman Blvd).

Tickets are available now through adoptaseniorpet.com. Under the “events” tab, click on “silver paws!”

Lisa Senafe, founder of Bentley’s Pet Stuff, this year’s event sponsor, tells us why it’s so important for her personally to come together to save senior pets. She adopted her dog Harley when he was ten years old and he lived to be 17. The joy and enrichment that Harley brought into her life was unmatched, and she encourages everyone to consider adopting an older pet, who often are overlooked in shelters as many people are eager to adopt puppies and kittens.

Lisa also reminds us that Bentley’s Pet Stuff just opened its 82nd store in Schaumburg. Find the store location nearest you at petstuff.com.

MORE YOUNG AT HEART EVENTS

MORE WEEKEND JOURNAL PODCASTS

MORE FROM LAURA TAYLOR