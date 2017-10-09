Jason Aldean Returns to Las Vegas One Week After Shooting

By Annie Reuter

A week after the Las Vegas country music festival massacre that killed 59 people and injured more than 500, Jason Aldean, who was onstage when the shooting began, returned to the city to visit survivors in the hospital.

On Sunday (Oct. 8), Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a photo of her and her husband arm in arm as their plane landed on the Vegas strip.

“Feels surreal being back in Vegas today,” she wrote. “Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget.”

While the Aldeans were in Vegas, they visited UMC Hospital, the state’s only Level I Trauma Center. The hospital shared their thanks to Aldean for his visit on social media.

“Our extreme gratitude to Country Music Star Jason Aldean for visiting UMC today,” the hospital captions a photo of the country singer on Facebook. “Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy.”