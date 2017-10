Maren Morris had been holding off releasing a song she had recorded with Vince Gill, saying she was waiting for the right time. She said she realized after the massacre in Las Vegas, that there wasn’t a right time. The proceeds from the song are going to benefit those caught up in the Las Vegas tragedy.

For the first time since it’s release, Maren performed “Dear Hate,” live, at a show in Kalamazoo, Michigan.