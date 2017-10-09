Music medicine from Brett Eldredge

By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, Coldplay, Country, edgar, las vegas, Medicine, music
Providing some much needed music medicine. Twitter/@bretteldredge

It’s been an awful week filled with loss, fear, and unanswered questions. So many artists, from Miranda Lambert, to Chris Young, Jason Aldean to Eric Church, standing up in the ensuing wake of uncertainty since the tragedy in Las Vegas. Artists have been telling fans everywhere that hate will not stop the healing quality of music, and they will not stop playing, they won’t be silenced.

Artists have also been performing tributes, sharing stories of fans lost, and truly sharing the healing power of music.

Brett Eldredge released a performance on social, to help our hearts heal.

Thank you Brett.

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live