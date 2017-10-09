Music medicine from Brett Eldredge

It’s been an awful week filled with loss, fear, and unanswered questions. So many artists, from Miranda Lambert, to Chris Young, Jason Aldean to Eric Church, standing up in the ensuing wake of uncertainty since the tragedy in Las Vegas. Artists have been telling fans everywhere that hate will not stop the healing quality of music, and they will not stop playing, they won’t be silenced.

Artists have also been performing tributes, sharing stories of fans lost, and truly sharing the healing power of music.

Brett Eldredge released a performance on social, to help our hearts heal.

Thank you Brett.