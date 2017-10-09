Ryan Murphy Edited a ‘AHS: Cult’ Mass Shooting Episode Following Vegas Tragedy

Ryan Murphy confirmed he edited an upcoming episode of American Horror Story: Cult because of last week’s tragedy in Las Vegas.

AHS is known for its gore and gruesome scenes but sometimes, it mimics reality too closely. And that says a lot about the society we live in.

The upcoming episode featured a violent and bloody scene at a mass shooting which was “an obvious anti-gun warning about society.”

Murphy knew he had to pull the scene and make the episode less violent following a shooting in Vegas that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

While the episode will still address the scene, the shooting will now happen off-camera.

“Should you air it? Should you not air it? How do you be sensitive? My point of view was I believe I have the right to air it, but I also believe in victims’ rights, and I believe that now is probably not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture because someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something or make them feel upset,” he said, according to E! News.

“So our decision was to re-edit it and I felt that that was the right move. Nobody ever talks about victims’ rights. That’s sort of a weird emotional discussion that’s never bridged,” Murphy continued. “But I felt great sympathy for people who were affected, certainly, and family members and loved ones and people who are upset about the way the world is.”