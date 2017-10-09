‘SNL’ Pokes Fun at Gwen & Blake’s Musical Relationship in New Sketch

Gal Gadot brought the laughs to this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

One of the sketches poked fun of the fall TV lineup for E! – the channel that brought you all things Kardashian 24/7.

“The world is a complete bummer right now and here at E! we know that sometimes you just have to be like ‘uhhhhh,’ ” the sketch begins. “So turn your off your brain with our new lineup of fall programming.”

The sketch goes on to say their celebrating ten years of the Kardashian’s with mock series Kendall’s Model House.

Amid all the Kardashian-inspired shows, there’s one making fun of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romantic and musical relationship.

“Down Home With Blake and Gwen” shows them Gwen (Melissa Villaseñor) and Blake (Luke Null) singing “I love you” to each other as they sit down to eat dinner.

“You know what, we’ll work on it,” fake Blake says clearly unimpressed with fake Gwen’s pitch.

Watch below: