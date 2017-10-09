[VIDEO] Angry Guy Jumps On Hood Of Moving School Bus After Student Allegedly Throws Bottle

By Kasper

PARKVILLE, Md. — Cellphone video captures a man clinging onto a moving school bus ordering the driver to open the door, according to WMAR.

Baltimore County police said the incident happened around 3:15 p..m. on October 5, 2017 near Putty Hill Avenue and Hoerner Avenue.

Several witnesses told police that the man had attempted to stop the school bus after a bottle was allegedly thrown from the bus and struck the man’s vehicle. The man banged on the doors, attempted to get inside, but the driver refused to open the doors.

The man then went to the front of the bus and jumped onto the front hood while the bus was moving forward.

The bus was transporting students from Loch Raven Middle School.

Police arrested Leverne Doran of Nottingham, Md. without incident. He was later released from custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

