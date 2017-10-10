Stylz & Roman Recap Their Blood Drive This Past Weekend

Stylz and Roman wanted to do something positive in the light of the Las Vegas shootings that happened recently.

They hooked up with LifeSource and on Friday hosted blood drive that would help not just the victims in Vegas, but those affected by the recent hurricanes as well.

Roman was at the LifeSource location Downtown inside the Thompson Center and met Pete, who isn’t just a veteran, but also a Chicago law student and police officer as well!

Stylz was at the Arlington Heights location and met Alicia, who was actually in Las Vegas watching Jason Aldean perform when the shootings happened.

You’ll hear their stories in the audio below.