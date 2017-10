Roman was at yesterday’s Cubs playoff win and ran into a Mom and her seven year old son.

That mom had actually showed up at her son’s school and pulled him out of class so he could go to the game.

That’s a pretty cool Mom!

In fact, if these calls to Stylz and Roman are any indication, there seems to be a whole bunch of cool Moms and Dads out there that have pulled their kids out of school to do some pretty cool stuff!