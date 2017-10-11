Goodbye Coach – The Luxury Company is Changing Its Name

Coach Inc., the luxury fashion company, announced today that they are changing their name.

The new name will be Tapestry Inc. and will incorporate all of three brands: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, the latter two which were acquired this past summer.

“We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands, all leveraging our strong operational foundation,” Coach Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis said in a statement.

Tapestry Inc. sets out to encompass all those high-end brands under on umbrella but each brand will still have it’s own individual voice.

In recent years, Coach has lost its shine and title as a luxury brand due to the over saturation of their bags in outlet malls and shops.

While Coach found a strategy around it, namely rebranding and utilizing pop star Selena Gomez as the face of the brand, Michael Kors is now fighting a similar battle. Show me a TJ Maxx where they don’t carry a whole shelf of their products!

Do you think creating one major brand like Tapestry Inc. will be more effective?

