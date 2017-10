We’re excited to announce MORE Miller Lite New Country on Tap concert for you! Our next show will feature Walker Hayes!

Join us for the show on Wednesday, November 1 at Thirsty Whale Bar & Grill in Algonquin. (1700 South Randall Road)

The concert is FREE, you just have to reserve your tickets by clicking HERE.

See you at the show!

*Must be 21+ to enter. Only 4 tickets per person!