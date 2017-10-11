Parents Beware – Doctors Warn About Head Lice From Halloween Costumes

Here’s a precaution you didn’t think you needed to take when shopping for Halloween costumes – beware of head lice.

Doctors are warning parents about the link between head lice and purchasing Halloween costumes.

Tons of people try on various make, wigs and hats in the story, which makes this the perfect breeding spot for head lice.

Doctors suggest wearing a swim cap or wig.

If you decide on buying one, leave it in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours, which should kill all the lice.

And if possible, dry your costumes on high for 45minutes.

In other words, NASTY!

